    Karaganda Medical University opens COVID-19 vaccination centre

    11 April 2021, 16:00

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The teaching staff of the Karaganda Medical University, members of their families are being vaccinated against COVID-19 at the vaccination centre opened there.

    More than 50 people have been administered the first shot of Sputnik V vaccine produced at the Karaganda pharmaceuticals plant. They will get the 2nd dose of the vaccine in 21 days.

    «Vaccination is one of the most efficient preventive measures. Thanks to the vaccine people gain immunity or develop mild symptoms if infected with COVID-19,» Doctor of Medicine, Professor, Prorector at Karaganda Medical University Bakhyt Kosherova said.



    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

