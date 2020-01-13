Go to the main site
    Karaganda hosts republican table tennis event

    13 January 2020, 17:19

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – The republican table tennis individual-and-team event has kicked off in Karaganda city today, Kazinform reports.

    The Zhastar sports complex serves as the venue for the one-week event which brought together 158 athletes from all corners of the country.

    While greeting the participants of the event governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek stressed it is a big event for Karaganda. Residents of Karaganda city are very fond of table tennis and can boast many generations of successful athletes and budding table tennis players.

    Karaganda region is represented by 20 athletes at the event, including the 12-year-old table tennis sensation Alan Kurmangaliyev who claimed the ITTF Asian Continental Hopes Week title in Bangkok, Thailand last year. The ITTF named Kurmangaliyev the best young table tennis player of 2019.

    According to governor Kassymbek, construction of the table tennis center is slated to begin in Karaganda this year. It is set to be unveiled in fall 2020.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Karaganda region Sport
