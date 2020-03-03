Karaganda: Diplomats to read Abai’s ‘The book of words’

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Ambassadors of Francophone countries will read the French version of the 7th word of the great Kazakh poet and enlightener Abai Kunanbaeyev.

They will be the speakers of an embassy dictation which will be held on March 14 in six cities of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The embassy dictation is to be held in a building of the French Alliance.

The event is timed to the annual Francophone Spring festival which runs from March 1 to April 30 in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Kostanay.

Karaganda city will also host a week of French cinema under the auspices of the festival. Resident of Karaganda will also be able to take part in a francophone poetry contest which is planned to be carried out on March 7-27.