Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

Karaganda: Diplomats to read Abai’s ‘The book of words’

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
3 March 2020, 09:04
Karaganda: Diplomats to read Abai’s ‘The book of words’

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Ambassadors of Francophone countries will read the French version of the 7th word of the great Kazakh poet and enlightener Abai Kunanbaeyev.

They will be the speakers of an embassy dictation which will be held on March 14 in six cities of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The embassy dictation is to be held in a building of the French Alliance.

The event is timed to the annual Francophone Spring festival which runs from March 1 to April 30 in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Kostanay.

Karaganda city will also host a week of French cinema under the auspices of the festival. Resident of Karaganda will also be able to take part in a francophone poetry contest which is planned to be carried out on March 7-27.

photo


Foreign policy    Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros