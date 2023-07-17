Go to the main site
    Karaganda-based perinatal center receives new infant resuscitation systems

    17 July 2023, 16:22

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda -based Perinatal Centre No2 has bought 20 infant resuscitation systems. The neonatal equipment will be used for intensive therapy, surgical operations and therapeutic procedures, Kazinform learned from the regional akimat.

    The multifunctional equipment was sent to all units of the hospital – labour ward, neonatal pathology unit and pediatric intensive care unit.

    The new equipment maintains required temperature regime and humidity, provides equal access to the infants and allows to carry out diagnostics, treatment and surgical manipulations on site.

    Besides, the hospital has received Mindray 600 ventilator for adult resuscitation.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Karaganda region Kazakhstan Healthcare
