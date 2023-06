Karachaganak to suspend oil extraction

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Oil extraction is to be suspended at the Karachaganak oilfield starting from September 12, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24.

The Karachaganak oilfield is to suspend oil extraction for four weeks due to repair works.

Oil extraction at the Karachaganak oilfield began five year later after its opening in 1979.