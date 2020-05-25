Go to the main site
    Karachaganak field imposed quarantine due to coronavirus

    25 May 2020, 13:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chief State Sanitary Docotr of West Kazakhstan region, Muhamgali Aryspayev, has adopted a decree on the introduction of quarantine measures on the territory of the Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The quarantine regime on the territory of Karachaganak field of Krachaganak Petroleum Operating JSC has been imposed until June 5, 2020.

    Earlier, the company’s management reported that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The infected worker was admitted to the regional infectious diseases hospital for further examination and treatment.

    To date 414 coronavirus-infected patients are registered in West Kazakhstan region.

    Alzhanova Raushan

