Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  West Kazakhstan region

Karachaganak field imposed quarantine due to coronavirus

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
25 May 2020, 13:43
Karachaganak field imposed quarantine due to coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chief State Sanitary Docotr of West Kazakhstan region, Muhamgali Aryspayev, has adopted a decree on the introduction of quarantine measures on the territory of the Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The quarantine regime on the territory of Karachaganak field of Krachaganak Petroleum Operating JSC has been imposed until June 5, 2020.

Earlier, the company’s management reported that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The infected worker was admitted to the regional infectious diseases hospital for further examination and treatment.

To date 414 coronavirus-infected patients are registered in West Kazakhstan region.
West Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   Oil & Gas  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty