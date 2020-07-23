Kapchagay city to close leisure facilities to implement quarantine

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - By the order of acting chief medical officer of Kapchagay city Larisa Roldugina, the operation of the city's sanatoriums and resorts, recreational areas will be halted starting from July 25 through August 2, Kazinform reports.

It is said mobile checkpoints to and from the territories of recreation centers, the north coasts of the Kapchagay reservoir, and the city beaches will be installed. Police presence is said to be in place before the resumption of the leisure facilities.



