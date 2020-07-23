Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Kapchagay city to close leisure facilities to implement quarantine

    23 July 2020, 13:59

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - By the order of acting chief medical officer of Kapchagay city Larisa Roldugina, the operation of the city's sanatoriums and resorts, recreational areas will be halted starting from July 25 through August 2, Kazinform reports.

    It is said mobile checkpoints to and from the territories of recreation centers, the north coasts of the Kapchagay reservoir, and the city beaches will be installed. Police presence is said to be in place before the resumption of the leisure facilities.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Akmola region to repair 100 km of roadway
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan