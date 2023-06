Kanat Seidgapbarov appointed as Deputy Secretary of Security Council of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh Head of State Kanat Seidgapbarov was appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

He was relieved of his post as the head of the Law Enforcement System of the Security Council of Kazakhstan by the same decree.