Kanat Mussin appointed as Judge of Constitutional Court

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kanat Mussin, former Minister of Justice, has been appointed Judge of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan. His candidacy was offered at a sitting of the Majilis, Kazinform reports.

Majilismen have also approved candidacies of Yerkin Ongarbayev and Sergey Udartsev as judges of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.