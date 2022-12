Kanat Mussin appointed as Judge of Constitutional Court

30 December 2022, 10:33

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kanat Mussin, former Minister of Justice, has been appointed Judge of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan. His candidacy was offered at a sitting of the Majilis, Kazinform reports.

Majilismen have also approved candidacies of Yerkin Ongarbayev and Sergey Udartsev as judges of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.