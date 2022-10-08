Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kanat Islam knocks down Argentinian fighter Javier Francisco Maciel at boxing evening in U.S.
8 October 2022, 13:28

Kanat Islam knocks down Argentinian fighter Javier Francisco Maciel at boxing evening in U.S.

PLANT CITY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam (28-1, 22KO) fought against Argentinian Javier Francisco Maciel, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

(34-17, 23KO) nicknamed ‘La Bestia’ at the boxing evening in Plant City, U.S.

The eight-round middleweight bout ended with Kanat Islam’s win as per judges unanimous decision, after Islam knocked down his opponent in the last round.

This became Islam’s 29th win in his professional career, and Javier’s 18th defeat.


Photo: qarmaqshy-tany.kz





Related news
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks

News

Archive