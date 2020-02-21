Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kanat Islam among TOP-3 WBO rankings

    21 February 2020, 09:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam (27-0, 21 KOs) has risen by one position in the updated rating of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Kazinform reports with the reference to Sports.kz.

    Kanat Islam, who has WBO International title in a middleweight category, has engaged the third row in the updated rankings of the WBO. Kazakh athlete is behind the Mexican boxer Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) and Liam Williams (22-2-1, 17 KOs) of Britain. The WBO world middleweight champion is the American Demetrius Andrade (29-0, 18 KOs).

    Kanat’s latest fight took place on October 26, 2019 in Almaty. He defeated Walter Kautondokwa (18-2, 17 KOs) from Namibia.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events