Kanat Islam among TOP-3 WBO rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam (27-0, 21 KOs) has risen by one position in the updated rating of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Kazinform reports with the reference to Sports.kz.

Kanat Islam, who has WBO International title in a middleweight category, has engaged the third row in the updated rankings of the WBO. Kazakh athlete is behind the Mexican boxer Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) and Liam Williams (22-2-1, 17 KOs) of Britain. The WBO world middleweight champion is the American Demetrius Andrade (29-0, 18 KOs).

Kanat’s latest fight took place on October 26, 2019 in Almaty. He defeated Walter Kautondokwa (18-2, 17 KOs) from Namibia.



