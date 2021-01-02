Kamilla Serikbai to represent Kazakhstan at 2021 Miss Universe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 18-year-old Kamilla Serikbai will represent Kazakhstan at the 2021 Miss Universe beauty pageant, Kazinform reports.

Kamilla Serikbai won the title of Miss Kyzylorda 2019. She majors in Law at the Suleyman Demirel University. Serikbai is a master of sports in karate. One of her dreams is to become the UN Goodwill Ambassador.

Last year Kazakhstan postponed the traditional Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant until 2021. The organizers and participants of the competition concentrated their efforts on charitable and social projects. The participants of the beauty contest from various years helped doctors in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, helped families affected by the virus as well as low income families.

Kamilla was one of the most active in charitable efforts and the organizers decided to send her to the 2021 Miss Universe beauty pageant. They are confident that she will deservedly represent Kazakhstan at the contest.