Kalmukhanbet Kassymov relieved of State Protection and Guard Service head post

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 July 2021, 12:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has relieved Kalmukhanbet Kassymov of the post of the head of the State Protection and Guard Service following his announcement of resignation from government service, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook page of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The Kazakh President expressed Kalmukhanbet Kassymov gratitude for his many-year work in the law enforcement bodies and as the head of the State Protection and Guard Service.

Yermek Sagimbayev has been named interim head of the State Protection and Guard Service.


