Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kalamkas Abuova of Kazinform News Agency honored with prestigious award

    14 December 2020, 16:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Adviser to Director General of Kazinform International News Agency Kalamkas Abuova has been honored with prestigious award from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    On the eve of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ms Abuova become one of the recipients of the Kurmet Order.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to award a number of Kazakhstanis who had greatly contributed to the socioeconomic and cultural development of the country and strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the peoples.

    The Kurmet Order is traditionally awarded to prominent scientists, culture figures, and reps of the industrial sphere.

    Ms Abuova has joined Kazinform News Agency back in 1997 and worked at the agency ever since.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Mass media Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet