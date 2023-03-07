Go to the main site
    Kaisar Sultanbayev appointed as Chairman of Administrative Police Committee of Kazakh Interior Ministry

    7 March 2023, 17:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kaisar Sultanbayev has been named the Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    Kaisar Sultanbayev, who had been the acting Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee since September last year, has great experience working in different high-level posts.

    While introducing the new Chairman, Kazakh Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov stressed the importance of ensuring public security in partnership with the society, transitioning to a human-centric model of the work of the police, as well as introducing service approaches to policing activities.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

