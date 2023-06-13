Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 June 2023, 19:14
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund Photo: atameken.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kairbek Suleimenov was reelected unanimously to the post of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund, Kazinform cites the press service of the Fund.

Kairbek Suleimenov was reelected as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund by open voting at the Board’s meeting on June 12.

Suleimenov is a prominent statesman and public figure, people’s hero, Council on Protection of Rights of Entrepreneurs and Anti-Corruption of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. Joined the Fund’s Board of Trustees in January 2022 as a member, and was elected its Chairman in June 2022.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment