    Kairat Nurpeisov relieved of post as Head of President's Representative Office in Parliament

    19 July 2019, 08:21

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - By the Head of State’s Order, Kairat Aitmukhambetuly Nurpeisov was relievedof his post as Head of the Representative Office of the President of the Republicof Kazakhstan in the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transferto another appointment, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

    Kairat Nurpeisov was born in 1957 in Pavlodar region.

    He graduated from Pavlodar Pedagogical Institute in 1979 and Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy in 1986.

    He rose through the ranks from Senior Economist, Senior Inspector Auditor, Deputy Head of the Pavlodar Regional Financial Department (1982-1990) to Chief of Staff of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2012-2013).

    On 4th September 2013, by the Order of the Head of State, he was appointed as Head of the Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Nurpeisov has been awarded the Order of Kurmet (2005), 3 medals.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    President of Kazakhstan Parliament Appointments, dismissals
