Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kairat Nurpeisov relieved of post as Head of President's Representative Office in Parliament

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
19 July 2019, 08:21
Kairat Nurpeisov relieved of post as Head of President's Representative Office in Parliament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the Head of State’s Order, Kairat Aitmukhambetuly Nurpeisov was relieved of his post as Head of the Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

Kairat Nurpeisov was born in 1957 in Pavlodar region.

He graduated from Pavlodar Pedagogical Institute in 1979 and Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy in 1986.

He rose through the ranks from Senior Economist, Senior Inspector Auditor, Deputy Head of the Pavlodar Regional Financial Department (1982-1990) to Chief of Staff of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2012-2013).

On 4th September 2013, by the Order of the Head of State, he was appointed as Head of the Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Nurpeisov has been awarded the Order of Kurmet (2005), 3 medals.

President of Kazakhstan    Parliament   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023