Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Science

    Kairat Mami supports #Abai175 challenge

    6 August 2019, 15:54

    BURABAI. KAZINFORM On August 6 chairman of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami participated in the plenary session of the III international forum of young scientists themed Burabay Forum: International cooperation of Kazakhstan, the council’s press service informs.

    Addressing thosegathered, Mami noted that the international forum of young scientists became agood tradition. It turned out to be a reputable discussion platform to debatepressing issues in the sphere of science, education and innovations. It is ofgreat importance this year for it is organized under the Youth Year of Kazakhstan.

    Taking thefloor Mami joined the poetry challenge dated to the 175th anniversaryof Abai reciting his words.

    As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomartjoined the #Abai175 challenge launched by 9-year-old Lailim Shyraq.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Science and research Year of Youth
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    President Tokayev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay meet
    Breakthrough laryngeal allotransplantation offers hope to patients in China
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II