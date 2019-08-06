Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Kairat Mami supports #Abai175 challenge

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 August 2019, 15:54
Kairat Mami supports #Abai175 challenge

BURABAI. KAZINFORM On August 6 chairman of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami participated in the plenary session of the III international forum of young scientists themed Burabay Forum: International cooperation of Kazakhstan, the council’s press service informs.

Addressing those gathered, Mami noted that the international forum of young scientists became a good tradition. It turned out to be a reputable discussion platform to debate pressing issues in the sphere of science, education and innovations. It is of great importance this year for it is organized under the Youth Year of Kazakhstan.

Taking the floor Mami joined the poetry challenge dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai reciting his words.

As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart joined the #Abai175 challenge launched by 9-year-old Lailim Shyraq.

Culture   Science and research   Year of Youth  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022