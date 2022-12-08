Go to the main site
    Kairat Balykbayev appointed as Vice Minister of Trade and Integration

    8 December 2022, 10:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Balykbayev has been appointed Vice Minister of Trade and Integration, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

    Born in 1982, in Almaty, Kairat Balykbayev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, International Business Academy and Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University.

    He began his career in 2003 at a private company.

    In 2006-2009, he worked for JSC NC KazMunayGas.

    In 2011-2016, he worked as director of a department, executive director, vice-president for IT at JSC NC KazMunayGas.

    In 2017-2018, he was Vice Minister of Information and Communications.

    In 2019-2021, he worked as Advisor to Director General of KazEnergy Association of Legal Entities.

    From February 2021 till present, he was Executive Director of the Digital Initiatives Directory at the Eurasian Development Bank.


    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
