Kabar News Agency and WAM to enhance cooperation

19 November 2022, 14:12

19 November 2022, 14:12

Kabar News Agency and WAM to enhance cooperation

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Kabar News Agency of Kyrgyzstan and the Emirates News Agency (WAM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on News Exchange and Cooperation on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, KABAR reported.

The document is signed by Director of Kabar Agency Mederbek Shermetaliev and Director of WAM Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi.

The objective of it is to develop bilateral cooperation in the domain of the news exchange.

Under the memorandum, the parties will exchange news, photos, and videos, as well as exchange experiences in journalism, video editing, production and social media.

Deputy Director General of WAM Ali Al Saad told Kabar after the signing ceremony that the Emirates News Agency is happy to see Kabar News Agency as a partner.

«We are really happy to see Kabar as a partner. We are partners for a long time. We started sharing news with Kabar Agency, telling people what is happening in your country and give more information about your country. We are really happy about number of contents taking from the Emirates News Agency and this will open a lot of doors for two peoples to know each other more and more,» he said.

The signing of the Memorandum took place within the framework of the Global Media Congress held in Adu Dhabi on Nov. 15-17.

Photo: kabar.kg