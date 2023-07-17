K-POP, B-BOYING stars to perform in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On July 22, the Astana Ballet Theatre will host a show of Korean performers as part of the Korean Culture Festival, during which spectators will not only be able to enjoy the performance of the B-Boying dance team and K-Pop idols, but also take part in an entertainment program aimed at exploring the Korean culture, Kazinform learned from the press service of Astana Ballet Theatre.



The program of the event will begin at 4 pm on the open square in front of the Astana Ballet Theatre, which will include tasting of the Korean summer dessert «bingsu», traditional teas and Korean treats, playing traditional game as well as a program with tattoo stickers, etc.

The concert will begin at 05:00 pm on the stage of the Astana Ballet Theatre: the audience will enjoy the performance of the B-Boying dance team JUSTEVEE CREW and the K-Pop team TRENDZ.

The JUSTEVEE CREW team was created in 2017 by its leader Kang Gonung. JUSTEVEE CREW is not just an art group, but a creative team that independently deals with performances, training, content production, video, and event planning. Usually, the dance team is seen only as people engaged only in dancing. JUSTEVEE CREW is a team that shows that much more can be done through dancing, and also proves that it is possible to expand the boundaries of a creative person's activity.

The band TRENDZ made a powerful start with their debut song «TNT (Truth & Trust)». Then they released a song with an impressive performance «Villain«, a song about the cry of the soul in search of answers «WHO [吼]», a song reflecting the carefree charm «CLIQUE», a song containing the image of a confused wanderer «VAGABOND», a song with a message of hope «NEW DAYZ», etc. They go on their continuous activity, presenting various shows corresponding to the title of «new leaders of performance art».

Together with the Korean Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the Astana Ballet Theatre invites guests and residents of the capital to celebrate «The Year of Cultural Exchange between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Kazakhstan 2022-2023» and «The Year of Visiting Korea».