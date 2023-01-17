Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Justice Ministry’s new official spokesperson named

17 January 2023, 16:38
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Talgat Uali has been appointed as the official spokesperson of the Justice Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry.

Born in 1988 in Aksuat village, Tarbagatai district, East Kazakhstan region, Uali graduated from Kainar University.

Uali started his professional career as a reporter of TVK-6 TV channel in Semey city.

In 2011, he was a publishing editor of Qazaqstan TV channel regional office.

In 2012, he worked as a journalist of ERA TV channel.

In 2015, he joined Khabar Agency as a reporter.

In 2016, he was a special correspondent of the Presidential News Service Pool, Atameken Business TV channel reporter.

Up until the present appointment he worked as an official spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

Photo: gov.kz

Теги:
