    Just over half of elderly people in Russia get vaccinated against COVID-19, minister says

    11 November 2021, 16:14

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Slightly more than half of elderly people in Russia have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at the Fourth Al-Russia Forum dubbed «Russia - Territory of Care» on Thursday, TASS reports.

    «It is crucial to remember amid the pandemic that it is elderly people who are the main at-risk group in terms of the course of the disease and coronavirus complications. As of now, slightly more than half of the elderly population got vaccinated, which means that one in two elderly people in our country still hasn't received a vaccine jab and their lives are in danger,» Murashko pointed out.

    The health minister said earlier that over 62 mln people in Russia had received their first vaccine shot, which is 53% of the country's adult population.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

