    Jusan special operation sets the pattern for other countries - UN Representative

    13 July 2023, 13:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Jusan special humanitarian operation organized by Kazakhstan for evacuating its nationals from the conflict areas sets the pattern for other countries. Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED) Natalia German said it taking the floor at the Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum themed Asia in the changing world: agenda of the future, Kazinform reports.

    In her words, Kazakhstan became one of the first countries to evacuate its nationals from the conflict areas.

    «The entire world knows that it [Kazakhstan - edit] organized Jusan special operation to evacuate Kazakhstani nationals from Syria,» Natalia German said.

    She noted that this initiative of Kazakhstan serves as an example and an important experience for other countries which did not evacuate their citizens from the conflict areas.

    «Due to joint efforts, we can counter terrorism today. The UN will continue its work and cooperation with the Central Asian states in this issue,» she added.

    60 experts from Asian countries have gathered today in Astana for the Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Foreign policy Central Asia Kazakhstan
