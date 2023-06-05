Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Jusan operation: One more Kazakh woman with 4 kids repatriated from Syria

    5 June 2023, 20:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov confirmed that a Kazakh national and her four children were repatriated from Syria as part of the Jusan operation, Kazinform reports.

    Earlier the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan said that 104 people returned from Syria. At the request of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry five citizens of Kazakhstan (the mother and her four kids) were also airlifted from Syria to Tajikistan, the Ministry’s statement reads.

    They have already arrived in Kazakhstan.

    Smadiyarov stressed Kazakhstan continues the evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals from Syria.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Syria
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed