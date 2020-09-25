Junior Eurovision 2020: 12 finalists to perform original songs at national selection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The final of the Junior Eurovision national selection is set to take place on September 26 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

12 finalists of the national selection for Junior Eurovision are to perform original songs penned by famous song writers of the country live on Khabar TV channel at 06:30pm on September 22.

The winner will be announced following jury and viewer SMS voting.

12 finalists to vie to represent Kazakhstan at the song contest are 11-year-old Nur-Sultan citizen Islam Saipolda, 12-year-old Burkhanova Adiya from Almaty city, 14-year-old Almaty citizen Aidana Zhumazhan, 14-year-old Nur-Sultan citizen Akzhibek Manarbekkyzy, 11-year-old Almaty citizen Zhan Maxim, 13-year-old Kokshetau citizen Aiym Mukitanova, 13-year-old Nur-Sultan citizen Kamila Gazizkyzy, 13-year-old Semey citizen Saniya Altynbekkyzy, 14-year-old Almaty citizen Makhinur Tursunova, 10-year-old Atyrau citizen Nurshat Kusanova, 13-year-old Aikerim Tileubek from Nur-Sultan city, and 12-year-old Karakat Bashanova from Ryskulov village, Taldgar district, Almaty region.

The jury will include Kazakhconcert Director Zhenis Saidullauly, Khabar TV channel Director Dinara Bisembina, singer and composer Kairat Bayekenov, Yerlan Bekchurin, who is working with Dimash Kudaibergen as a sound producer, Dean of the Zhurgenov Academy and producer Bagym Mukhitdenova, and others.



