Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 9. Today’s Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 June 2023, 08:00
June 9. Today’s Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of June.

NAMES

photo

Seitkhan Dzhoshybayev (1939) - Ph.D. in medical sciences. professor, Chairman of the Association of Cardiovascular Surgeons of Kazakhstan, and academician of the Academy of Preventive Medicine of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute.

Seitkhan Dzhoshybayev has nine patents for invention and rationalization proposals. He published over 210 scientific works and two monographs.



photo

Olzhas Ordabayev (1989) – vice minister of labor and social protection of people of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Abylai khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages, Cesar Ritz Colleges Switzerland, and Manchester Metropolitan University.

He took up his current post in August 2022.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty