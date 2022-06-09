Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 9. Today’s Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 June 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of June.

NAMES

photo

Seitkhan Dzhoshybayev (1939) - Ph.D. in medical sciences. professor, Chairman of the Association of Cardiovascular Surgeons of Kazakhstan, and academician of the Academy of Preventive Medicine of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute.

Seitkhan Dzhoshybayev has nine patents for invention and rationalization proposals. He published over 210 scientific works and two monographs.

photo

Nurlan Abdrakhim (1980) - Deputy Head of the State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul city, he graduated from the Kainar University, Yale School of Management, and Duke University.

He took up his current post in May 2021.


