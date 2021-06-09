June 9. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of June.

NAMES

Commander of Troops of the Ontustik Regional Command Kaidar KARAKULOV was born in 1974 in the Orenburg Region (Russia). He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Higher Military College, the National University of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Federation. He has been serving in the Kazakh Armed Forces throughout his military career. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2019.

Deputy Head of the State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Nurlan ABDRAKHIM was born in 1980 in Dzhambul. He is a graduate of the Kainar University. For many years Mr. Adbrakhim worked at the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was designated to his recent post in May 2021.

