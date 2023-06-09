June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 9.

DATES

International Archives Day is observed on June 9 to promote the important work of archivists in organising, preserving and making records accessible.

World Accreditation Day established by ILAC and IAF to promote the value of accreditation is marked on June 9.

The International Friends Day is celebrated every year on June 9

EVENTS

1993- The agreement to establish the international consortium to develop the Caspian Sea shelf is signed.

2010- The film crew led by painter and director Ruth Maclennan to shoot a film about Kazakh desserts, steppe landscape, and forgotten stories related to the locality arrives in Almaty.

2017- Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev officially announces the EXPO 2017 exhibition open.

2017- The Presidents of the member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization sign the Astana Declaration of the Heads of State.

2019- The snap presidential election wraps up at 8:00 pm Nur-Sultan time in Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gained 70.96% of the votes.

2021 - Kazakh eline algys (Grateful to the Kazakh People) memorial plaque is unveiled in Arys city.

2021- 14 Kazakh universities are places in the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings.

2021- Kazakhstan joins the UN Economic and Social Council for 2022-24 at the 73rd plenary session of the UNGA.



