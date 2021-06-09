June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 9.

EVENTS

1993 – An agreement on establishing an international consortium to develop the Caspian Sea shelf is signed. It unites oil companies of Kazakhstan, Italy, France, the US, Norway, Great Britain and the Netherlands.

2006 – Zhailau golf club opens in Almaty.

2009 – Two stone statues dated back to VII-VIII centuries are discovered near the River Kumai in Akmola region, 130 km away from Astana. The monuments are referred to as Kos Batyr (Two Warriors).

2010 – A well-known British film crew, led by artist and film director Ruth MacLennan, arrives in Kazakhstan to shoot Kazakhstan's deserts, steppe landscapes and forgotten stories associated with the region. The project is expected to show the world Kazakhstan.

2015 – The UAE postal operator and Kazpost JSC agree to jointly release postage stamps devoted to Heads of State, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

2017 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev officially declares the EXPO 2017 International Exhibition open.

2017 – Presidents of SCO member states sign the Astana Declaration of Heads of State at the SCO Summit.

2019 – Voting at the extraordinary presidential elections in Kazakhstan ended at 08:00 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. Voter turnout at the elections reached 77.5%. 70.96% of voters cast their votes for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



