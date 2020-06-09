June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 9.

EVENTS

1993 - An agreement on establishing an international consortium to develop the Caspian Sea shelf is signed. It unites oil companies of Kazakhstan, Italy, France, the US, Norway, Great Britain and the Netherlands.

2006 - Zhailjau Golf Club Resort is unveiled in Almaty. The participants of the XV session of the Foreign Investors' Council, including President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev were the first to play golf there. There are five artificial lakes, several artificial mountain stream channels, and more than fifteen thousand trees within the Golf Resort territory. The magnificent fields are covered with emerald green of special grass varieties: Pencross Bent greens, Kentucky Blue Grass fairways, and each of the eighteen golf courses has its own unique feature and unparalleled view of the mountains and promises a really exciting golf game for both professionals and amateurs.

2009 - Two stone statues dated back to VII-VIII centuries are discovered near the River Kumai, 130 km away from Astana. The monuments are referred to as Kos Batyr (Two Warriors).

2010 - A famous British film crew, led by painter Ruth Maclennan, arrives in Kazakhstan to shoot Kazakhstan's deserts, steppe landscapes and forgotten stories associated with the region. The project is called to show Kazakhstan to Britain.

2015 - The UAE postal operator and Kazpost JSC agree on joint issuance of postage stamps devoted to heads of two friendly countries, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

2017 - President of Kazakhstan officially declares the EXPO 2017 international exhibition open.

2017 - Presidents of SCO member states sign the Astana Declaration of Heads of State at the SCO Summit.

2019 - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wins Kazakhstan’s presidential election, the country’s election commission announced. Voter turnout was 77.5% of registered voters.