June 8. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2022, 08:00
June 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Yuri Timoshchenko (1962) - Kazakh Statesman and public figure.

Born in Turgai region, he is a graduate of the Tselinograd State Medical Institute, Kostanay Institute of Business and Management.

photo

Kairat Sarybai (1966) - Executive Director of the CICA Secretariate.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Zhdanov Leningrad State University.

He took up his current post in September 2020.

photo

Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev (1967) - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece.

Born in Dzhambul city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazah State University, Institute of Asia and Africa of MSU, and took internships at the Japanese Language Institute, and Okinawa International Center.

He was appointed to his current post in May 2021.

photo

Azhar Giniyat (1969) - Health Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, she is a graduate of the Aktobe State Medical Institute, Sh.Yessenov Aktau State University, and receives his MBA from the Almaty Management University (ALMU).

She was appointed to her current post in January 2022.

photo

Asset Zhumatayev (1981) - Chief Medical Officer of North Kazakhstan region, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Karaganda State Medical Academy.

He took up his current post in January 2021.


