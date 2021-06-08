June 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Yuri Timoshchenko (1962) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Kostanay region is the graduate of threw Tselinograd State Medical Institute, Kostanay Business and Management Institute.

In 2016-2021 was the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VI convocation, member of the international affairs, defense and security committee.

Kairat Sarybai (1966) is the executive director of the CICA Secretariat.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Zhdanov Leningrad State University.

Has been acting since September 2020.

Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev (1967) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece.

Born in today’s Taraz city is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, The Institute of Asian and African Studies of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, The Japanese-Language Institute, Urawa, (internship) and Okinawa International Centre (internship).

Prior to the appointment served as Kazakh Ambassador to Japan in 2016-2021.

Has been appointed to the recent post this May.

Azhar Giniyat (1969) is the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Aktobe State medical Institute, Yessenov Aktau State University, Almaty Management University (ALMU), МВА.

Has been working since last June.

Asset Zhumatayev (1981) is the chief sanitary doctor of North Kazakhstan, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Academy.

Has been working since January 2021.



