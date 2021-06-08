Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 8. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 June 2021, 08:00
June 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Yuri Timoshchenko (1962) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Kostanay region is the graduate of threw Tselinograd State Medical Institute, Kostanay Business and Management Institute.

In 2016-2021 was the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VI convocation, member of the international affairs, defense and security committee.

photo

Kairat Sarybai (1966) is the executive director of the CICA Secretariat.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Zhdanov Leningrad State University.

Has been acting since September 2020.

photo

Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev (1967) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece.

Born in today’s Taraz city is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, The Institute of Asian and African Studies of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, The Japanese-Language Institute, Urawa, (internship) and Okinawa International Centre (internship).

Prior to the appointment served as Kazakh Ambassador to Japan in 2016-2021.

Has been appointed to the recent post this May.

photo

Azhar Giniyat (1969) is the Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Aktobe State medical Institute, Yessenov Aktau State University, Almaty Management University (ALMU), МВА.

Has been working since last June.

photo

Asset Zhumatayev (1981) is the chief sanitary doctor of North Kazakhstan, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Academy.

Has been working since January 2021.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana