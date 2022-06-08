June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 8, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1992 - The National Foreign Investment Agency is set up.

1998 - The monument to the three prominent sons of the Kazakh people - Tole bi, Kazybek bi, and Aiteke bi - is unveiled.

1999 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Prize for the service to the Turkic World for the year 1998.

2013 - Turkey's Samsun hosts the 16th Festival «Opera Days of Turksoy» devoted to the memory of the Kazakh composer Mukan Tulebayev.

2015 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives the Order of Alexander Nevsky for his great contribution to the development of multifaceted Russian-Kazakh cooperation.

2017 - Astana hosts the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization during which the issues of the current activity of the Organization were discussed as well as the decision to grant full membership to India and Pakistan was adopted.

2019 - The second stage of the Asian Grand Prix Series tournament kicks off in Chongqing, China, where Kazakhstanis Olga Safronova (100 meters), Margarita Mukasheva (800 meters), and Mikhail Litvin (400 meters) took gold.

2021 - The First Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev scientific and innovational laboratory is opened solemnly in China.



