June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 8, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1937 - Semipalatinsk-based Amateur Theatre of Working Youth established in 1924 is transformed into the Fyodor Dostoyevsky Russian Drama Theater, by a decision of the city administration. The theater has become a laureate of numerous international festivals and winner of people's choice awards.

1992 – The National Agency of Kazakhstan for foreign investment is established.

1998 - A monument to three outstanding sons of the Kazakh nation - Tole Bi, Kazybek Bi and Aiteke Bi - is unveiled in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). The author of the monument is sculptor Murat Mansurov.

1999 - First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the prize Turki alemine sinirgen yenbegi ushin (For merits to the Turkic world). The prize is instituted by the Turkic World Foundation of Writers and Workers of Culture.

2005 - Book The Versions of Kozy-Korpesh - Bayan Sulu Lyrical Epos penned by Professor Sultangali Sadyrbayev is published. The history of the epos goes back around 1,500 years.

2012 – A bust to Khalyk Kakharmany, captain of police Gaziz Baitassov who was killed by terrorist M. Kariyev, the follower of Jihad, is unveiled in Taraz. Seven people, including five policemen and two civilians, become victims of Kariyev’s crimes. Besides, three policemen are injured.

2013 - The Turkish city of Samsun hosts the 16th Festival «TURKSOY Opera Days» held in commemoration of Kazakh composer Mukan Tolebayev (1913-1960), the author of orchestra and chamber works, more than 50 songs and romances.

2015 - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is presented with the Order of Alexander Nevsky for his contribution to the development of the Russian-Kazakh cooperation and promotion of the Eurasian integration processes. President of Russia Vladimir Putin hands over the award to his Kazakhstani counterpart.

2017 - Astana welcomes the SCO Summit where the participants discuss the current SCO activities and made a decision to grant India and Pakistan the status of full-fledged members.

2019 – Kazakhstani runners scoop three gold medals in 100m, 800m and 400m races at the 2nd Stage of the Asian Grand Prix Series in China.



