June 7. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 June 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Berik Imashev (1960) is a political figure in Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In 2012-2016 he acted as the Kazakh Justice Minister, and served as the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan in 2016-2022.

photo

Yerzhan Yerkinbayev (1982) is the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, Almaty Economic University, and HEC Paris Business School.

Has been working since October 2021.


