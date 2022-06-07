June 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Igor Panchenko (1961) - Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform.

Born in Leninogorsk city, East Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Almaty Polytechnical Institute, International Business Academy.

He took up his current post in January 2021.

Talgat Satiyev (1973) - Chairman of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, he graduated from the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2020.

Galymzhan Amantai (1978) - Ethics Commissioner of the Administration Office of Nur-Sultan city.

He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh University of Peoples' Friendship.

He took up his current post in November 2021.

Yerzhan Yerkinbayev (1982) - Vice-Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.

Born in Shu, Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy, Almaty Economics University, and received an MBA degree from the HEC Paris.

He was appointed to his current post in October 2021.