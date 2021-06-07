June 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Berik Imashev (1960) is the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In 2012-2016 acted as the Kazakh Justice Minister.

Has been serving since September 2016.





Igor Panchenko (1961) is the Kazakh Majilis deputy, VII convocation, member of the legislation, legal reform committee.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, International Academy of Business.

Has been acting since this January.





Talgat Satiyev (1973) is the chair of the geology committee of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry.

Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk is the graduate of the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University.

Has been working since last August.





Yerkin Shaimagambetov (1974) is the Kazakhstan garish Sapary National Company JSC CEO.

Born in Kzyl-Orda region is the graduate of the Kyiv institute of Civil Aviation Engineers, Moscow State Aviation Institute.

Has been appointed to the post last February.





Yerzhan Yerkinbayev (1982) is the Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC CEO.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, Almaty Economics University, HEC Paris Business School.

Has been working since November 2019.



