Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 7. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 June 2021, 08:00
June 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Berik Imashev (1960) is the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In 2012-2016 acted as the Kazakh Justice Minister.

Has been serving since September 2016.

photo


Igor Panchenko (1961) is the Kazakh Majilis deputy, VII convocation, member of the legislation, legal reform committee.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, International Academy of Business.

Has been acting since this January.

photo


Talgat Satiyev (1973) is the chair of the geology committee of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry.

Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk is the graduate of the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University.

Has been working since last August.

photo


Yerkin Shaimagambetov (1974) is the Kazakhstan garish Sapary National Company JSC CEO.

Born in Kzyl-Orda region is the graduate of the Kyiv institute of Civil Aviation Engineers, Moscow State Aviation Institute.

Has been appointed to the post last February.

photo


Yerzhan Yerkinbayev (1982) is the Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC CEO.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, Almaty Economics University, HEC Paris Business School.

Has been working since November 2019.


History of Kazakhstan    Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10