June 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 7th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 7.

EVENTS

1991 - By the presidential decree, the State Committee of the Kazakh SSR - the country's antimonopoly authority - is set up.

2012– Within the official visit of President of Russia Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan the Agreement on visa-free stay of citizens of cross-border areas of Kazakhstan and Russia for 30 days in each country is signed.

2014 - Kazakhstan builds the first World Academy of Boxing training sports complex, which is the only one of its kind in the world.

2017- Gennady Golovkin opens the Golovkin sports complex.

2017 – Turkestan tops the list of historic cities of the CIS popular with tourists. The list based on the results of the analysis of the tours offered and data from the regional tourist offices also included Samarkand, Bukhara, Taraz, Gyandzha, Vitebsk, Khiva, Gyumri, Khudzhand, and Mary.

2018- Kazakhstan for the first time is elected to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee.

2019- Eight-year-old Kazakhstani Sauat Nurgaliyev wins gold at the French Rapid and Blitz Chess Open Championships.

2020- By order of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Agency for Competition Protection and Development subordinate to the President is established.

2021- The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is opened in Guimarães, Portugal.

2021 - Zhansaya Abdumalik is awarded the Dara Order.



