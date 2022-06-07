June 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 7th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 7.

EVENTS

1991 - By the presidential decree, the State Committee of the Kazakh SSR - the country's antimonopoly authority - is set up.

2012 - As part of the official visit of President of Russia Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan the Agreement on visa-free stay of citizens of cross-border areas of Kazakhstan and Russia for 30 days in each country is signed.

2014 - Kazakhstan builds the first World Academy of Boxing training sports complex, which is the only one of its kind in the world.

2017 - Gennady Golovkin opens the Golovkin sports complex.

2018 - Kazahstan for the first time is elected to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee.

2019 - The eight-year-old Kazkahstani Sauat Nurgaliyev wins gold at the French Rapid and Blitz Chess Open Championships.

2020 - By order of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Agency for Competition Protection and Development subordinate to the President is established.

2021 - The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is opened in Guimarães, Portugal.

2021 - Zhansaya Abdumalik is awarded the Dara Order.



