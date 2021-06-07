June 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 7th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 7.

EVENTS

1924 – The first edition of the Aktobe newspaper in Kazakh goes out.

1994 – The Kazakh mass media publish the project-initiative of the Kazakh President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, On formation of the Eurasian Union of States.

2010 – Kazakhstan starts using IBAN and BIC up to the world standards.

2012 – As part of the official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation ink the Agreement on the reciprocal 30-day visa-free stay in Kazakhstan and Russia by citizens of the border districts of the two countries.

2014 – The unique World Boxing Academy, the first training and sports comolex, is built in Kazakhstan.

2017 – Well-known boxer Gennady Golovkin opens the Golovkin Sports Complex. It is open to all for free of charge.

2017 – Turkestan city tops the list of the most popular 10 historical cities of CIS member states.

2018 – For the first time ever, Kazakhstan is elected to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee.

2019 – 8-year-old Sauat Nurgaliyev of Kazakhstan wins gold in Rapid Chess Open Championships in France.



