Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 June 2021, 07:00
June 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 7th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 7.

EVENTS

1924 – The first edition of the Aktobe newspaper in Kazakh goes out.

1994 – The Kazakh mass media publish the project-initiative of the Kazakh President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, On formation of the Eurasian Union of States.

2010 – Kazakhstan starts using IBAN and BIC up to the world standards.

2012 – As part of the official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation ink the Agreement on the reciprocal 30-day visa-free stay in Kazakhstan and Russia by citizens of the border districts of the two countries.

2014 – The unique World Boxing Academy, the first training and sports comolex, is built in Kazakhstan.

2017 – Well-known boxer Gennady Golovkin opens the Golovkin Sports Complex. It is open to all for free of charge.

2017 – Turkestan city tops the list of the most popular 10 historical cities of CIS member states.

2018 – For the first time ever, Kazakhstan is elected to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee.

2019 – 8-year-old Sauat Nurgaliyev of Kazakhstan wins gold in Rapid Chess Open Championships in France.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10