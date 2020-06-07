June 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 7, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1924 - The first issue of Aktobe, a Kazakh-language newspaper which is the oldest in Aktobe region, is published. Throughout the history of its existence the newspaper changes its name several times. After Kazakhstan gains independence in 1991, the newspaper gets its current name.

1994 - Mass media of Kazakhstan publish the Initiative «On the Formation of the Eurasian Union of States» by First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2012 - During the official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation ink the Agreement on the reciprocal 30-day visa-free stay in Kazakhstan and Russia by citizens of the border districts of the two countries.

2014 – The World Academy of Boxing, which has no analogues in the world, is built in Kazakhstan.

2017 – World-renowned Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin opens his sports complex in Karaganda city. All lessons and trainings at the complex are for free.

2017 - Turkestan, a city in Kazakhstan, tops the list of CIS' 10 historical cities most popular among tourists.

2018 - For the first time, Kazakhstan is elected to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage committee.

2019 – 8-year-old Kazakhstani Sauat Nurgaliyev wins gold in rapid chess at the Open Chess Championships in France. Nurgaliyev is the only chess player representing Kazakhstan at the event.

2019 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen becomes the first guest on the red carpet of the Muz-TV 2019 Music Awards.